Watch: Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near LoC Published on: 51 minutes ago

Srinagar: An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, resulting in the death of its co-pilot and injuries to the pilot. The wreckage of the crashed helicopter was found in the snowbound Gujran Nallah area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora.