Watch: Youth enjoy 'kurta phad' Holi in Bihar Published on: 2 hours ago

In Bihar's Nalanda, a group of youth Friday splashed mud and tore each other's clothes as they enjoyed what is locally called 'Kurta Phad' Holi. There was more excitement among the youth as it was after two years of Covid-19 crisis that they were able to play Holi in a no holds barred manner.