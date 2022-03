.

Watch: Mama bear crosses road with two cubs on her back

A mother bear carrying her two cubs on her back, crossed the road swiftly in Odisha's Sindhiguda road in the Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district. The bear crossed the main road from Nabarangpur to Nandahandi block and quickly entered the forest. Passersby took photos and videos of the beautiful sight of the mother bear and her cubs.