.

Watch: Heavily intoxicated woman swears at cab driver, abuses police officials Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video with an intoxicated woman swearing at a cab driver is going viral on social media. The video is seemingly shot by the cab driver, wherein he can be heard telling how the woman, clearly out of control because of an alcohol overdose, took over the driver's seat and is refusing to let go. She can also be heard swearing at the cab driver as well as the Mumbai Police, whom the driver threatens to call if she does not cooperate. Along with two other women, the woman in the video reportedly seized the vehicle, abused him, and tried to vandalize his cab too. After the police officers reached the spot, the woman also misbehaved with them, the photos of which are also going viral on social media along with the video. A case has been registered against all three of them, while this is not the first time that such a case has come to light in Mumbai.