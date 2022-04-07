.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Brindar Dhillon indulge in heated argument

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth Congress President Brindar Dhillon got engaged in a heated argument, while they gathered in Chandigarh to protest against the Union government for inflation and also to discuss internal issues of the party in Punjab. Even though the exact reason behind the exchange of words was not clear, the video has gone rival on social media and it could be seen that both the leaders were supported by their respective supporters.