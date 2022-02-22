.

Harish Rawat shares ballot tampering video, demands action Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a video hinting at postal ballot tampering in the single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly Elections on February 14. While posting the video, Rawat wrote: "I am making a short video viral for everyone's general information. It shows how in an army center, only one person is ticking all the votes and even marking the signatures of all the people. This is just an example. Will the Election Commission take cognizance of it?"