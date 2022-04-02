.

Karnataka: Massive blaze in Royal Enfield showroom, dozens of bikes gutted Published on: 51 minutes ago

A major fire broke out in the Royal Enfield bike showroom on the Gadag-Hubballi road in Karnataka. More than 40 Royal Enfield bikes were burnt in the accident. Two fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the blaze. According to a firefighter, after preliminary checks, it is suspected that the fire was ignited by a short circuit. The customers had booked 30 new bikes on the occasion of Ugadi from the showroom belonging to one Veeresh Guggari.