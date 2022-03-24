.

Watch: Wild elephants damage crops, houses in Balod district Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Balod (Chhattisgarh): A group of 20 Wild elephants have been creating terror among the locals in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh for the last few days. Ayush Jain, Forest Divisional Officer of Balod district, said that elephants are damaging houses and crops in the area and roaming in the forested compartment bordering Kanker in Balod district. Due to elephants, farmers suffered lots of problems and demanded compensation for their crop damage. Ayush Jain added that a herd of 20 elephants is roaming in Balod district. The forest department is on the alert and have been continuously monitoring the region, he added.