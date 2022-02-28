.

Watch: Tusker enters rail track of Haridwar railway station, triggers panic

One elephant entered the railway track of platform number 6 of the Haridwar railway station around 2.30 am on Thursday. The tusker kept strolling on the railway line, for nearly half an hour. After much effort, the forest department officials were able to send it back to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The episode not only triggered panic in the area but also delayed the movement of a train. According to forest officials, the tusker had entered the station from the Haridwar range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve via the Mansa Devi route. While in another CCTV footage a Jumbo can be seen entering the throne of Baba Kali Kamali Wale Maharaj of Swargashram area Rishikesh. Now, the video of both the incidents goes viral on social media.