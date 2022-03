.

DRDO has successfully constructed a seven-story building in a record time of 45 days, for the homegrown fifth-generation fighter aircraft program, which was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Flight Control System (FCS) Complex at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) is a building with a plinth area of 1.3 lakh square feet.