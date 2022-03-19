.

Watch: Devotees celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' at Golden Temple in Amritsar Published on: 1 hours ago

On the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi on March 19, thousands of devotees thronged to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, people listened to Gurbani, took a dip in the holy water, and sought the blessings of Guru Sahib. On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the center of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. The festival either coincides with or begins a day after Holi.