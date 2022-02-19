.

UP polls: Dinesh Sharma confident of BJP win Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a conversation with ETV Bharat after a public meeting held in the Aliganj area of the capital Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma reiterated that the BJP will come to power in Uttar Pradesh again with a thumping majority. He claimed that the people of UP are extremely happy with what the government has done so far. He was speaking at a joint event organised by the Intellectual Foundation and Gyan Vihar Nagarik Kalyan Samiti. During this program, BJP candidate of North Vidhan Sabha Dr. Neeraj Bora was also present as the Chief Guest.