Watch: Congress supporter climbs up a car to celebrate Anupama Rawat's victory Published on: 17 minutes ago

After Anupama Rawat - the daughter of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat - registered an unexpected victory from the Haridwar Rural assembly in Uttarakhand, one of her ardent supporters climbed the roof of a car to celebrate the win. The man shouted slogans and also burst some crackers in his hands, pulling off a rather dangerous and risky move. The man has been identified as Sanjay Saini, who is reportedly a dedicated follower of the Congress. A video that captured this enthusiasm and celebration is going viral on social media.