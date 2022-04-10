.

Watch: Congress leader questioning Smriti Irani over fuel hike on flight, Irani responds

Union minister Smriti Irani had a face-off with the acting chief of Congress women's wing, Netta D'Souza, who questioned the former about the rising prices of fuel and gas. Posting a video of the incident on Sunday and tagging the Union minister, D'Souza tweeted: "Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani Ji, en route to Guwahati. When asked about the Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people's misery!". In the video, when the Congress leader starts questioning Irani, the minister is heard telling her that she is blocking people on the flight. D'Souza pointed out to her that everyone is facing the problem of price hikes.