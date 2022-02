.

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi smiling and waving at crowds in a roadshow in UP Published on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Monday held a roadshow in Sahatwar in Ballia of Uttar Pradesh. A large number of Congress supporters gathered at the spot waving the party flag and shouting slogans. Priyanka was seen smiling and waving at the public. Police struggled to control the crowd. Ballia will go to the polls in the sixth phase on March 3.