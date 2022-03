.

Watch: Two bulls lock horns, trigger ruckus outside Haldwani's Lalkuan

In the combat of two bulls, a car, a motorcycle, and carts of two vegetable vendors were damaged at the Tirahe railway station in Lalkuan Nagar, Haldwani, on Tuesday evening. The bulls fought for more than half an hour and disrupted the traffic. A large number of passers-by gathered around to watch the fight of the bulls.