As the COVID restrictions are easing, the annual 'Kundam' festival is being celebrated in Bannari Amman temple in Tamil Nadu. As a part of the festival, Bannari Amman and Sarugu Mariamman were carried on palanquin, which was received with flowers and music by the villagers in Sikkaram Palayam Puthur village. A special ritual by the female devotees was also performed, where the people carrying the palanquin pass over the women who lay down on the ground as part of the ritual. The festival began on March 6 and will end on March 22, with the ritual of walking on fire.