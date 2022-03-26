.

CCTV captures man's shocking attempt to kill wife and mother-in-law in Amritsar

A CCTV camera on the streets of Amritsar's Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area captured a shocking attempt by a man to kill his wife and mother-in-law walking along the street with a relative. In the video, the man can be seen attacking the victims with a heavy weapon, and repetitively hitting each one of them with an intention to cause serious harm. The police has taken cognizance of the matter, while the victims have lodged a complaint against the miscreant. The preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the man was agitated with his wife's decision of leaving the house and living separately due to some issues in their relationship. The officials also confirmed that the victims have alleged it to be an attack attempted with the intention of killing.