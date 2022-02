.

Chariot festival in TN's Thirumannancheri temple after 200 years

Located in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthirai, Thirumannancheri Udhvaganathaswamy temple is about 1,000 years old and some people believe the idol here has the power to remove obstructions to getting married and reunite separated couples. In this ancient temple, a chariot festival was conducted on Wednesday, after 200 years and it saw the participation of hundreds of devotees.