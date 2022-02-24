.

Watch: BJP MLA does sit-ups on stage, asks people to forgive him

In a widely shared video, Sonbhadra's Sadar MLA Bhupesh Chaubey doing sit-ups in front of the workers of his Assembly constituency during a rally in Robertsganj on February 22. The BJP leader did sit up asking people for forgiveness for any mistakes that he might have made during the last five years. Former health minister of Jharkhand and MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi was also present at the event. As the elections are approaching, the video of MLA doing sit-ups went viral on social media. At the same time, the opposition parties have termed it as a gimmick of the Sadar MLA.