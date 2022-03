.

Bhopal celebrates 'Rang Panchami' Holi Published on: 41 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A few days after Holi was widely celebrated across India, people in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal celebrated the 'Rang Panchami Holi' on March 22, on the eve of the Phalguna Krushnapaksha Panchami according to the Hindu calendars. The celebrations exhibited enthusiasm with people dancing and playing with colors and water.