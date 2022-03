.

In Bihar, 'Chaita' songs enliven Holi celebrations Published on: 2 hours ago

The festival of Holi is being celebrated with great pomp and grandeur across Bihar. The traditions of singing Phagun and Chaita songs is still alive in this state. 'Chaita geet', special folk songs, are sung to praise Lord Shiva and Radha Krishna.