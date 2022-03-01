.

Gaiety in Uttarakhand ahead of Baithaki Holi

People of Garhwal in Uttarakhand are excited as Holi, the festival of colours is approaching. The residents of Srinagar, Garhwal have already started to apply colours to each other. In Uttarakhand, the festival has a greater significance as it not only is the victory of good over evil, but also represents the beginning of the spring season. For the farmers in north India, Holi holds great importance. The festival starts on the day of Basant Panchami in Garhwal where people celebrate Baithaki Holi. During this festival, the people of the community come together to dance and sing. Locals as well as tourists enjoy the festivity.