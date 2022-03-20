.

A 4-year-old girl died on March 17 due to a driver's negligence at the Kaveripuram area in Bengaluru's Kamakshipaliya. The deceased was identified as Bhuvana (4). In a CCTV clip, an auto rickshaw loaded with LPG cylinders is seen running over the girl while she was standing next to her mother on the road sipping coconut water. The incident took place after the driver got down from the vehicle apparently without applying the hand brake, leading the vehicle to move forward on the sloped road. Bhuvana was immediately transported to the hospital, but died there. The driver was later on arrested.