Watch: Autism-affected girl creates history, swims from Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in 13 hrs Published on: 2 hours ago

Jiya Rai, an Indian para-swimmer suffering from autism, has set a new record by crossing the Bakjala Junction in 13 hours from Sri Lanka's Thalaimannar to Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi on Sunday, March 20. Rai, daughter of Madan Rai, an Indian naval officer in Mumbai, suffered from autism spectrum disorder and speech delay when she was two years old and started swimming training on the advice of a doctor. She holds the world record for the most special woman to swim in the open water at a speed of 14 km/hour. On reaching the Arichalmunai beach in Rameswaram, she was welcomed by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu, who then presented her with a souvenir. Last year, she had also created history after swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 km, in 8 hours and 40 minutes.