Lviv transit point for families fleeing Ukraine Published on: 1 hours ago

As thousands of families flee war-torn Ukraine, Lviv, a city of trams and cobblestone streets, has now become a staging area for humanitarian aid. With very few belongings, thousands of families land at Lviv, 60 kms from Polish border. One of them is Gagan Moga, an Indian married to a Ukrainian woman. He refuses to leave Ukraine as his wife is eight months pregnant. His family plans to take refugee in Poland.