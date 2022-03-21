.

Watch: Arunachal Pradesh MP says Nitin Gadkari is Spider-Man for 'road network'

Praising the way Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has formed a network of roads in every corner of the country, BJP MP Tapir Gao termed him as Spider-Man, comparing the infrastructural development to a Spider_Man's web. It's during Gadkari's tenure that there has been so much progress in the infrastructure across the country, including the sensitive border areas. I have named Nitin Gadkari 'Spiderman' because he has laid a network of roads just like a spider lays a web. Since the Modi rule in India, the pace of road construction near the China border has also grown. I hope that 'Spiderman' will continue to carry on with the speed at which they are building roads. The country and the Northeast will continue to move forward like this under Modi government," he said.