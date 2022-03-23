.

Watch amazing drone footage of Bihar Diwas 2022 Published on: 2 hours ago

Patna(Bihar): Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is observed the 110 years of the formation of Bihar on March 22 being carved out of Bengal in 1912 by the British Empire. This year, the state is celebrating this Diwas with the theme 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali'. Many colorful programs were organized on the occasion of the Bihar Diwas. Around 500 drones flew in the sky over Gandhi Maidan and portrayed the pride of Bihar in the sky. People were mesmerized by a fusion of light and technology through drone cameras created by the students of IIT. The 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' theme was displayed through drones. Lakhs of people witnessed this historic moment at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.