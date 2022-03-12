.

Alliance Air flight skids off runway in Jabalpur airport after wheel caught in soil Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 4 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Jabalpur: A major accident was averted on Saturday after an Alliance Air flight skid off the runway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, however, causing no death or injuries to any of its passengers. While landing, one of the aircraft's wheels got stuck in the soil, leading to the plane losing control and veering off the runway. Airport authorities have launched a probe into the incident.