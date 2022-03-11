.

Watch: AAP supporters celebrate Bhagwant Mann's win

After emerging victorious in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann witnessed a celebratory spirit among his supporters. Several of his supporters fiercely celebrated his victory by distributing sweets, playing Holi, and dancing with joy. Delhi Chief Minister and chief of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal, with Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, also reached the party headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate Mann's and the party's victory.