Watch a tiny calf of 12 inches! Published on: 1 hours ago

A cow gave birth to a 12 and 21 inches long calf and it has become a major attraction at Padamatipalem village in Andhra Pradesh. A young man is known to have been raising 12 cows in Padamatipalem. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gundabattula Madhu said that he loved raising cows since he was a child. Hence, he had been raising 12 different breeds of cows. This calf belongs to the 'Swarna Kapila Peyya' breed and the calf's value is around Rs 4 lakh. The mother cow of this calf gave birth to 15 inches calf last year. The locals are looking at it with keen interest as it is different from the usual calves. The children are playing with the calf in the house.