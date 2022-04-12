.

A special fashion show held on Monday at the Star Hotel on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was attended by more than 50 specially-abled athletes. Guinness World Record holder Shobana and a Mumbai-based model took to the ramp, leaving spectators spell-bound by their performance. The athletes and models, post-show, described their new experience saying that it would boost the confidence of many others. Lima Rose Martin, Trustee of the Lima Foundation, and Suvarnalatha, President of the Association of the Handicapped, were the special guests at the event to honour the specially-abled players and models.