Watch! Man wearing bear costume protect crops from wild animals

Necessity is the mother of invention and as the saying goes a farmer in the Siddipet district of Telangana came up with a unique solution to safeguard his crops against monkeys and wild boars. Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer in Siddipet’s Koheda has come up with this ingenious initiative. The farmer says that he had hired a person for Rs 500 a day to wear a sloth bear costume and walk around the field to keep the animals away.