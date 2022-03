.

Watch a 12 feet long python crossing road in Karnataka's Karwar Published on: 27 minutes ago

A 12 feet long python was spotted in Hanakona village near Karwar town of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. Locals captured the video of python, which is now making rounds on social media. The video footage shows the reptile crossing the road from one side to another side and going towards the forest area. People panicked after seeing python on the road.