Watch: 14 feet long King Cobra captured in Karnataka
Published on: 2 hours ago
A 14-feet-long King Cobra weighing around 9.5 kg was rescued by a snake catcher in Karnataka's Mastihalla village of Kumata taluk recently. Ganapu Gowda informed the forest department that a King Cobra had been roaming around his garden for a week. The forest officials, Dinesh Paduwani and Sadashiva Purana brought the snake catcher Pawan Naika with them, who managed to catch it. The reptile was then set free in Devimanaghatta forests.
