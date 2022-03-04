.

Watch: 14 feet long Python weighing 25 kg caught in Karnataka Published on: 34 minutes ago

Chikkamagaluru(Karnataka): A 14-feet long Python weighing around 25 kg was caught in a coffee plantation near the house of Taresh of Chinnimakki village of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. On Thursday, Taresh saw the python lying leisurely on a tree and immediately called snake catcher. When the snake catcher was trying to catch the snake it fell down from the tree and hid at a stone shed. Later, the catcher grabbed it by its neck. But in the meantime, the python started to roll on his hands. Watching this, the locals helped him to hold the snake. Finally, Naresh succeeded in catching the python and later safely left it into the forest.