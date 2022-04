.

Watch: 12 feet long king cobra caught at Ernakulam

A giant King Cobra was caught at Kothamangalam in the Ernakulam District in Kerala on Sunday evening. The 12-feet-long snake was found at the property of a Kothamangalam native. A team led by Kodanad Section Forest Officer JB Sabu reached the spot and caught the snake. Locals gathered to watch the rescue process. The snake would be released into the forest later.