Viral Video: Pondicherry Minister dresses as 'Amman' Godess to celebrate Women's Day Published on: 30 minutes ago

With the world celebrating International Women's Day today, several organizations and governments across the world are coming up with creative ways to mark the day. In a similar effort, Government of Puducherry has used one of its state ministers in a rather unexpected way to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. In a video released as a token of celebration by the government, the state Transport Minister Chandira Priyanka dressed up as 'Amman' goddess. The video has received ample appreciation across the state and is going viral on social media.