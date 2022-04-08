.

Viral Video- Boy's fine balancing act on cycle with load on head draws pat from Anand Mahindra

The video of a boy carrying a load of straws on his head and riding his bicycle handsfree by balancing it with his feet has gone viral on social media. Netizens expressed shock and surprise to see the boy cycling faster on the road in an unconventional way. The Class 9 student named Ramesh Kumar of Bihar in Lakhisarai works in the field with his father. Seeing this video, Indian industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra praised him in heaps through Twitter, "This man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained…" Millions of people have seen this video in bewilderment becoming a viral video on social media. This video also caught the attention of big celebrities who also liked its video. Probably, the boy and his family are unaware of all this appreciation.