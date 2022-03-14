.

'You are useless': Newly elected BJP MLA scolds police officer, orders him to arrest man who abused party worker Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In an unconfirmed video going viral on social media, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the newly elected BJP MLA from the Deoria Sadar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh is threatening a police officer over a phone call. He can be heard telling the police officer to give an 'appropriate treatment' to someone for abusing a BJP worker. Reports suggest that the person on target here was the Samajwadi Party worker Mahesh Yadav, who reportedly abused a BJP worker Roshan Gond a few days ago. The Bhaluani police station had taken cognizance of the matter, while the newly elected MLA called the SHO of the station and asked him to send a picture of Yadav being put and treated accordingly behind the bars. "No-one should be able to abuse the BJP workers and get away with it as long as Shalabh is in Deoria," he can be heard saying in the video.