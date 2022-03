.

The video of a youth trying to die by suicide by jumping off from a river bridge and then being rescued by two youths in Maharashtra's Nashik has gone viral on social media. The youth named Rakesh Ahire was rescued by two other youths Ajay Jadhav and Nazim Attar. Ahire, a resident of the Pimpalgaon Baswant area, was trying to die by suicide for family reasons.