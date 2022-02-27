.

Villagers collectively boycott voting in Shravasti, citing no development

The Shravasti Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh is unlike other constituencies scheduled for polling today with the commencement of the fifth phase of the UP assembly elections 2022. The villagers here have collectively decided to boycott voting, citing no development work by the people at the helm in the region. The villagers also accused the MLA of ignoring the village, claiming that their pending requests for infrastructure, transport, and other basic facilities in the area have been completely neglected. They claim that the situation in the village has turned from bad to worse over a period of time, and perhaps boycotting voting would draw attention to their woes.