.

Bees attack cops during Holi celebration, helter-skelter at Ranchi IGP's residence Published on: 31 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chaos ensued during a Holi celebration in Jharkhand's Ranchi after a group of police personnel playing Holi was attacked by a swarm of bees. The incident took place at Ranchi Inspector General (IG) Pankaj Kamboj's residence. A video of the incident that surfaced on the internet shows policemen running away in panic. The police personnel took shelter inside the house while many others hid in police buses. Ranchi's Senior SP, City SP, many police station in-charges and dozens of policemen had reached the residence of Ranchi IG Pankaj Kamboj to celebrate Holi. About a dozen policemen were stung by bees in the melee.