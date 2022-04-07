.

A shocking visual of a father saving his 4-year-old son from the trunk of a captive elephant has gone viral on social media. This incident had happened two months ago at Pazhamparambu on the Kozhikode-Malappuram border. However, this video had not surfaced until it was shared on social media recently. Kolakkadan Mini, a female elephant was tied near the Trikkaliyoor Temple and the father decided to give some food to the elephant. His son also accompanied him. When they were giving the food, the elephant suddenly charged and tried to wrap its trunk around the boy. The father did not lose his courage and scooped out his son from the trunk of the elephant. They then escaped from the spot.