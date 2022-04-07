.

Watch: Tigress roams with her four cubs in Corbett National Park Published on: 30 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand): A video of a tigress roaming with her four cubs in the Garjia Zone of Jim Corbett Park is being shared on social media. The park administration seems very excited after the video has been widely shared on social media. Corbett administration said that cubs' survival has increased in Corbett due to the weather condition and environment being favorable for tigers.