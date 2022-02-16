.

A video of police beating women with sticks has gone viral in the Khoda area of ​​the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The women, most of them in Hijab, are seen being thrashed by the cops. The incident took place on Sunday (February 13). According to the police, the women attacked the officers, which led to a scuffle. The matter was pacified later, police said. The women were reportedly protesting against the ongoing anti-Hijab diktat in Karnataka. The police interrogated two accused and registered a case against about two dozen people.