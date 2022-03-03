.

Jyotiraditya Scindia schooled by Romanian mayor, video goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, a video has surfaced on social media in which a Romanian official, who is being identified as 'Romanian mayor', rebukes Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for allegedly ditching the Indian students stuck in the country. “Let me speak what I am going to speak on,” Scindia is seen telling an apparently infuriated Romanian official, who retorts, “Explain to them when they leave home”. Scindia again tries to interrupt the 'mayor' telling him to “hold on. Let me tell them what I have to tell them. Kindly stand there” which enrages the 'mayor'. “Hey, I arranged the space. I arranged the food, not you. Explain to them,” the 'mayor' hits back.