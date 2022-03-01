.

'Nobody is helping us': Female Indian student in Ukraine says govt has failed to evacuate them Published on: 1 hours ago

An Indian student's video in which she criticises the government of India for failing to evacuate them from Ukraine has gone viral on social media. "We are repeatedly sending messages to the Indian embassy but they are disconnecting our calls and ignoring us completely. We've been asked by the embassy to leave Kyiv and get to the borders on our own but how can we do that if the embassy doesn't help? Our current location is 800 kilometer from the borders. Instead of helping us, they are ignoring us. Please don't believe Indian media reports which are claiming that the Indian Government is helping us. Here no body is helping us," the girl can be seen saying in the video.