.

Mumbai: Man dead after hit by a falling stone Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A man in Mumbai died after being hit by a stone that was seemingly thrown from the top of a building. Kalyan Giri, a resident of Mahalakshmi SRA Society in Dahisar was killed when the stone hit his head on Wednesday. In the CCTV footage, the man was seen talking to someone when the stone hit his head. The victim died on the spot.