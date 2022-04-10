.

Video: Cobra hides in Karnataka's village bathroom, strikes at rescuer Published on: 14 minutes ago

Sirasi: The spine-chilling clip of a cobra hiding in a shack bathroom has emerged from Ragihosalli village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Saturday. The snake is seen entangled on the roof of the structure, balancing itself on sticks and seemingly alert to the presence of personnel attempting to capture it. Upon receiving information, Deputy Range Forest Officer Venugopala and snake rescuer Pawan Naik reached the spot. At one point in the video, the cobra is seen striking the man trying to bring it down to the ground with a stick, with the latter moving out of the way just in time. Eventually, the cobra was brought down and placed inside a sack, measuring up to a length of 15 feet. Officials subsequently left it in a forested area nearby. As per information, the phenomenon is not uncommon in rural areas, with reptiles entering habitations in search of cool places.